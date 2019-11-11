La Bota Statement from General Counsel Attorney

La Bota Ranch Statement from Clint Brown, General Counsel Attorney for the Association:

"There have been a few homeowners in the La Bota Ranch community that have continued to allege issues with assessments and board control. Texas law allows for developers of a subdivision or neighborhood to maintain control of a development until the development is finished. The developers are continuing to actively build out La Bota Ranch and sell lots and are within their legal rights to make informed decisions for the homeowner’s association until the development is completed. Regardless, the HOA has been and currently is more than willing to allow owners on the Board to give voice to the community.

In relation to collections, assessments have been kept as low as possible for homeowners the last 15 years, but from time to time an adjustment is required so the community can institute responsible upgrades and to keep in line with the ever-increasing costs of living. The La Bota Ranch owners increase of their regular annual assessments was $78 dollars a month. The La Bota Property Owners Association was an increase of $79 dollars a month. While the association works to keep dues as low as possible, the increase is necessary to maintain and make upgrades to the property.

Before the HOA adopted the new dues, the association reached out to homeowners for input on decisions. The association scheduled over 30 individual meetings to receive homeowner input and also spent many hours over a six-month period convening an ad hoc committee to receive requests from homeowners and to listen to concerns about improvements to the association.

The HOA listened to those concerns and the assessments have allowed the HOA to install a variety of community enhancements include: speed bumps, solar lights, recreational equipment and new surveillance software to keep La Bota Ranch a great community to live in. The HOA also provides and maintains private streets, street lights, private parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, Olympic sized pool, locker rooms and restrooms, courtesy officers, night patrols, irrigation for trees and landscaping and insurance for the community.

In relation to collections, unfortunately the HOA has to institute collection proceedings in order to maintain all of the various amenities throughout the community. If assessment collection efforts were not instituted, the HOA would not be able to maintain the community which would, in turn, affect property value. Additionally, owners not paying their HOA dues can sometimes force owners in the HOA that do pay their dues to bear that responsibility. This is something the HOA wants to avoid, if at all possible.

Please know that the HOA is willing to work with owners and sends a multitude of letters to owners that are behind in payments and offers payment plans before the matter gets to the attorney’s office for collection. If the owners has to be referred to the HOA’s attorney’s office, the attorney then sends multiple letters again asking the owner to pay the amount due and owing or enter into a payment plan. Only when the owner fails, on multiple occasions, to contact either the HOA or attorney, does the HOA have to consider a lawsuit seeking a judgment from the court for foreclosure.

We look forward to continuing to work together with our owners to preserve, protect and enhance our property values at La Bota Ranch. "