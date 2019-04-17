La India Packing Company celebrates 95th anniversary

A local business has been spicing up Texan’s lives for nearly a century and they continue going strong.

La India Packing Company is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

Texans can find their products in supermarkets such as H-E-B Walmart and Fiesta stores.

Spices, herbs, and seasonings with an iconic logo representing decades of tradition all created by Antonio and Antonia Rodriguez.

Elsa Rodriguez Arguindegui says her grandfather was just trying to create a business and what he did was create a general store which went by the name Antonio R Rodriguez Abarrotes.

After a year of establishing his store, he changed the name to La India Packing Company.

Elsa says, “He went to visit this Indian lady in Lampazos, Mexico which is where he was from. He would go get medicinal herbs for the soldiers that were on both sides of the border during the Mexican Revolution, so then I guess that's when he decided to just stick with the medicinal herbs when he started noticing that there was a need so he would actually go deliver on his bicycle."

La India has been located at the 1500 block of Marcella Avenue since 1924; they say they would like to expand but will still keep the same establishment that holds so much history.

Despite the success they have seen over the years, Rodriguez’s granddaughter Elsa, who is the president and general manager of La India says being a small business has had its challenges but they have managed to overcome them.

She says they try to keep the quality and service intact which she believes is the reason why the business is still thriving.

Elsa hopes the 95th anniversary is the start of a different kind of trend, creating seasonings and blend that are not only delicious but also healthy.

If you would like more information on their history and what they provide, you can visit their website by clicking here.

The business will be celebrating their anniversary with different things for customers to enjoy such as giveaways, cooking classes and of course seasonings.