La Presa Road to be completed in 2020

A bumpy project is coming along smoothly for residents living south of Webb County.

A new road will help residents living along Mangana Hein, so what does the future hold for the La Presa community?

It may look like the road less traveled, but in the La Presa community there are ranches, abandoned properties, homes filled with life, and others in the process of change.

"I have barely three months that I bought the house,” said resident Roberto Martinez. “I bought it from my cousin."

Roberto Martinez may be the new kid on the block, but he knows just how unstable the road ahead is- literally.

"This is a road a lot of people use and the callache would create a lot of dust. Now you see that there is a change. It’s better! Hopefully we can see more progress in this area."

Progress is just what this area has been needing ever since Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez took office.

"That road has been unpaved since existence, so it's been a caliche based road, and when I took office it was one of the main concerns every time it rains buses will not be able to travel, kids are going to get late to school, and it's going to be a lot of wear and tear not only on the buses from UISD but vehicles the community that live their own."

Commissioner Gonzalez says a few years ago the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers came to this area to scrap, level and repave the road with caliche. However, after a few months the rain washed it all the way.

Gonzalez says for Webb County Road and bridge it's always been a struggle to maintain it.

But now with the help of a donation the county can move forward with their longtime goal, something that's making a lot of people happy.

"Long overdue, the comments on social media. Bus drivers, bus directors from UISD saying it's about time saying now our kids are going to be able to get to school on time. We're trying to improve our quality of life."

The county hopes to get things done by at the beginning of 2020 so that residents can start the year with a positive change and a smooth road ahead.

If it wasn't for the donation, the county says a project of this magnitude would cost nearly two million dollars.

The project is expected to be completed by February.