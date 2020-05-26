Lack of shutdown causing COVID-19 to spread in Nuevo Laredo

Officials in Nuevo Laredo say the lack of a shutdown is the cause of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The health director for the City of Nuevo Laredo says the constant traffic and people still out and about is the cause of the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

As of now, 16 deaths have been reported in less than a month.

City officials are asking the federal government for stricter restrictions to flatten the curve.

First responders are also urging the public to use a face mask and practice social distancing.