Lady Gaga falls off stage in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga might be nursing a boo boo after she fell off stage on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Apparently Lady Gaga invited an audience member onstage during her show at the Park Theater at MGM and that's when things took a turn for the worst.

Video shows the fan pick Lady Gaga up as she wraps her legs around his waist.

Moments later the man appears to stumble and both he and Gaga fall down.

However it didn't appear to be a serious issue as Gaga got back onstage and was singing and dancing as usual.

No official word if either Gaga or the fan were hurt in the fall.