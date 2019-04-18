Lake Casa Blanca inviting community to spend Easter at the Lake

Easter is taking place this weekend and many local families have made it a tradition to celebrate it at the lake.

Every year, park officials over at Lake Casa Blanca encourage residents to spend their holiday at the lake; however, there are some rules they must obey during their festivities.

Lake officials say every year they see a large turnout on Easter Sunday, and people start lining up the night before.

This year, they say they cannot save their spot the night before, but they can enter the park as early as 5 a.m.

The cost of admission will be $5 per person 13 and up.

They are asking parkgoers to bring exact change, so that lines can move smoothly.

Once residents enter the park, they can reserve their picnic bench where they would like to set up their grill.

Lake Cassa Blanca representatives are also reminding residents to properly dispose of their trash when they are finished with their celebrations.

The lake will be open until 10 p.m.