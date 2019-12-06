Lake Casa Blanca to host Christmas Light Boat Parade

Boaters are invited to “float on” during an annual holiday parade.

Park officials over at Lake Casa Blanca want to get everybody into the holiday spirit during its sixth annual Christmas Light Boat Parade on the lake.

The event is like a normal parade but instead of being on dry land, it’s on the lake.

Every year, hundreds of residents come out to enjoy the Christmas, scenery, Christmas carols and holiday treats.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers recommend arriving early to reserve a spot and make a day out of it instead of rushing to the park.

It’s a festive family fun activity you won’t want to miss!

If you would like to take part in the parade you can contact organizers at terry.sims@tpwd.texas.gov.