Lake Casa Blanca will not be one of the state parks that will open

A select number of state parks across Texas will be allowed to open starting on Monday as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s newest executive orders to slightly re-open the state.

Lake Casa Blanca is on the small list of state parks that will not re-open.

The strategy to not open the lake comes from a cooperative decision by the Texas Parks and Wildlife division along with the recommendation by the City of Laredo medical staff that congregating even with restrictions would not be the appropriate decision at this time.

Rafael Benavides with the City of Laredo says the city and health authorities have expressed concerns over people meeting so opening the parks would lead to people visiting the park for recreational purposes.