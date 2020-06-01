Landin's new position as Emergency Managing Coordinator

Former City of Laredo Fire Chief, Steve Landin, is now working for the county, hired to be their new Emergency Managing Coordinator.

County Judge Tano Tijerina, along with Landin, made the announcement in Monday's media briefing.



Last week, Commissioner's Court agreed to permanently fund the position for the remainder of the fiscal year to the tune of about $40,000.



In that meeting, Tijerina said they expect a second wave of coronavirus in the fall as well as a number of other things to occur, so they say they need to be prepared.



Although the county is under a hiring freeze, Tijerina says they're able to fill this position because it is deemed 'essential.'



Landin retired as Fire Chief nearly two weeks ago.