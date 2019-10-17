Landowners meeting held to discuss border wall

The federal government rounded up several local landowners today to let them know a border wall could end up right on their property.

One of the people in attendance shared some of the details of that meeting.

Back in September, it was announced that approximately 52 miles of President Donald Trump's border wall was going to be added to Laredo.

However, it's possible that more land will be added once more funding comes pouring in.

"It's a shame because we worked on this property for at least 35 years," said Dr. Francisco Pena, a local landowner.

Dr. Pena owns nearly 18 acres of riverfront in the Chacon Creek area, land that happened to catch the eye of the federal government.

"As I see it, that fence will be practically in my backyard of my own residence, and that's not acceptable."

Pena was among the more than twenty landowners who met privately with U.S. Border Patrol and Army Corps of Engineers about his land potentially being used for the wall.

According to a statement from Border Patrol, this land isn't part of the 52 miles already proposed.

They say in part quote:

"These locations are not currently funded for real estate acquisition or new border wall system construction. However, the Laredo sector is USBP's next highest unfunded priority for new border wall system construction."

Another landowner whose property has already been added to the list stopped by the meeting to get information she says was never given to her.

"My mileage has already been identified as being affected by the wall, I figured the information is the same, and I'd like to know what that information is,” said fellow landowner Melissa Cigarroa.

Cigarroa wasn't allowed into the meeting since it was only for the landowners who could potentially be included in the list. However, she does encourage the more than twenty landowners called to be careful with what they sign.

"Even if you support the wall, do yourself a favor by finding out everything before you sign."

Dr. Pena says although he's concerned about the wall affecting the value of his property, he's going to support what the government wants to do.

"Even though it's going to hurt many of us economically. If it something which is necessary for the nation, it's alright."

Each person was given a right of entry form that'll allow the federal government to assess their property for the purpose of surveying and appraising for the border wall.

Although Dr. Pena say that more or less five people signed, Border Patrol has not confirmed that statement.

In the event of more miles of border wall being funded, documents issued to the owners indicate their property will be assessed for viability.