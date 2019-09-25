Landowners take part in Border Wall Town hall meeting

While construction is set to begin on the border wall in Webb County, several organizations are coming together to inform the community about what to do to protect their land.

Joseph Hein, a landowner strongly voiced his disapproval of any type of barrier on his land, which has been in his family for nearly 100 years.

Hein says if the area was dangerous, they would be the first ones calling for something to protect them.

A big part of the meeting focused on getting local, state, and federal leaders to take a stronger stance on opposing the wall.

Marianna Trevino with the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas says her center has been in the middle of the border wall battle for a couple of years.

Trevino says, "The Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Policy Act. All of the laws they are waving is because they intend to violate them."

Legislative director for Earth Justice Raul Garcia is suing the Trump administration and claims the president is overusing his power to build a wall.

Garcia says constituents should contact lawmakers and protect their city’s land.

Garcia says, it would be important to call on Senator Cornyn, Senator Cruz, Senator McConnel and tell them that they once championed the ability to own land, and took pride in that as their party, so where is that now?

Hein says he hopes those who don’t live on the border know just how much the land means to owners like him.

According to several speakers, the building of the wall along the border would waive anywhere from 25 to 40 laws that are there to protect resources like the Rio Grande.

If you would like to know more about how to protect your border property you can visit the website Texas Civil Rights Project.