Laredo Sector leads in migrant deaths along the border

Earlier this week, we brought you the story regarding the immigrant deaths that have been seen by the Coroner's Office.

Webb County Medical Examiner, Dr. Corrine Stern has said the last couple of weeks have been the deadliest for immigrants attempting to illegally cross the border.

A total of fifteen deaths have been reported in the last two weeks.

Dr. Stern says she has never seen this type of case rise so quickly this early in the summer season in the twelve years she's been in service in Webb County.

On Thursday, Border Patrol confirmed the Laredo Sector leads in the number of deaths seen all along the southwest border.