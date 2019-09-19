Airport awarded multimillion dollar grant

Thanks to a federal grant, the Laredo International Airport is being awarded millions of dollars in order to support the increase of the amount of cargo and shipments making its way to our airport over the years.

The grant will improve a vital area necessary for all airports to continue operations.

According to a statement sent by the office of Senator John Cornyn, the airport will be distributed $8.250 million to rehabilitate their apron, which is the area of the airport where planes are boarded, parked, loaded, and refueled.

Officials say it’s important to ensure we continue to invest in the airport’s infrastructure as air traffic continues to grow in order to continue boosting the local economic growth.

In 2018, 680 million pounds of cargo landed at the Laredo airport.

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement program.

An event will take place next week with city officials, including Congressman Henry Cuellar and airport director Jeffery Miller to speak more in depth about the funds being awarded to the airport.