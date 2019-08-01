Laredo Airport to receive one million dollars of funding for noise mitigation

Nine airports in the lone star state will be getting over thirty million dollars in funds to help improve their current infrastructure and the list includes Laredo.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that the Laredo International Airport will be receiving one million dollars out of that fund.

The money will be granted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The one million dollar sum will be used to help implement measures at the airport to reduce noise mitigation in the area.

In total, 3.18 billion dollars in airport improvement funding is being distributed amongst airports across the United States.