Laredo Airport dedicates "Heroes Hanger" to local vets

The Laredo International Airport is unveiling a new mural and lounge space that honors the brave men and women who fought for our country just in time for Memorial Day.

It's called the "Heroes' Hanger" and it's located in the west end of the airport terminal.

District five Councilwoman Nelly Vielma asked that the airport dedicate some space to our local veterans.

Airport staff decided to work with Laredo Public Libraries Historical Collection for the past six months.

They were able to curate photos highlighting the Laredo Air Force Base that was part of the city from the 1940's to 1970's.

While the area is open to everyone, military personnel is encouraged to take a moment and relax in the special space.