Laredo Animal Care Services continues to search for homes for pets

If you are feeling a little lonely while in quarantine, our local animal shelter is advising pet lovers to adopt a furry companion.

In an effort to provide these pets with loving homes, the Laredo Animal Care Services is continuing its “Take me Home Tuesday’s Campaign”.

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. animal lovers of all kind are invited to come out and take home a pet free of charge.

During this time, the center is following the social distancing guidelines and only allowing groups of less than ten to visit the facility.

If you would like to adopt a pet you can head to the Laredo Animal Care Facility. They are open Monday through Friday and you can visit anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-625-1860.