Border Patrol agents get shout out for charitable efforts

The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol got a shout out for their charitable efforts.

Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez released a video congratulating the good work done by members of the Laredo sector Border Patrol, both on the job and off.



Martinez spoke about donations made to the combined federal campaign. Monetary pledges went up eight percent, while the number of donors also went up to 31 percent.



Volunteer hours also rose to 41 percent, while retired agents pledging increased to 60 percent.



He goes on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more people to rely on services and that their generosity is helping in the fight against the spread.