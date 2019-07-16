Laredo Center for the Arts inviting community to upcoming plays

The Laredo Center for the Arts is inviting the community to not one but two of its upcoming stage productions.

This weekend, the center will be featuring its version of the film “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

The story is a dramedy about a criminal who pleads insanity after getting in trouble with the law.

That production will take place from July 11th to July 21st. at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets for the event are just $10.

The second production will be Cabaret is another dramatic story that deals with different sexualities and people discovering themselves.

Cabaret is scheduled to be featured August fist to the fourth and then once again form August eighth to the 11th.

Tickets for that event will be $20.

For more information, you can call (956) 725-1715.