Laredo Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce will be in Washington D.C. to take part in a summit for the trucking industry.

The summit is called the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Supply Chain, which focuses on issues they are experiencing.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce Chamber President Miguel Conchas says the summit is talking about supply chains and some of the problems they face.

He is talking about the long lines at the international bridges when more than 300 agents were taken from the Laredo Sector to help process migrants at other border cities.

That created a domino effect on trade.