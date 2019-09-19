Laredo Chamber of Commerce to announce Game Changers

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is taking the time to recognize the business owners who go above and beyond, not only at what they do but also in the community.

The chamber is looking to honor these local “Game Changers” during an upcoming event.

This Friday the Chamber of Commerce will hold a press conference to announce this year’s Game Changer Honorees.

This will be the second year the chamber of commerce recognizes a community mentor who goes above and beyond in the business community.

This will also be a good networking opportunity to meet with new business owners and potential business owners.

The press conference will take place on Friday, September 20th at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

The actual event will take place on October 9th at the golf course.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the event you can contact the Laredo Chamber of Commerce at (956) 722-9895.