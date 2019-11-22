Laredo College offering nursing certification program

If you are interested in a career in nursing but don’t know where to start, our local college is looking to offer a nursing assistant training program.

Laredo College’s Nursing Program has been known as one of the top programs to provide a quality education to local students and get students directly into the workforce.

The college is looking to give students a chance to get their feet wet during the CAN and LVN program.

This is a course that has been condensed into eight weeks which is a skills, training and a lab course.

It’s a state certification, so students will be able to work anywhere within the State of Texas.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Registrations runs through December 16th to January 7th.

The first day of class is on January 21st.

There are only a limited amount of spaces available so educators are encouraging students to sign up as soon as possible.

For more information, you can call 794-4504.