Laredo College President gains more control

The board of trustees at Laredo College has given hiring and firing responsibilities to its president, a move that's caused some to question.

Earlier this month, the Laredo College Board, made a decision to amend a certain policy regarding the college's president, Dr. Ricardo Solis.

Giving Dr. Solis the final word on hiring, firing, promoting, or demoting current or new employees.

Mercurio Martinez, Jr., chairman of LC's board, says it's control Dr. Solis needed; however, not everyone was onboard with the decision.

Cynthia Mares, a Laredo College board member, cites the responsibilities taxpayers have entrusted her with as the reason why she voted against the change and provided examples of what she fears.

Mares says, “A clerk could be moved into some executive position and while that may be an exaggeration, or sound like an extreme case, it is possible. He has that authority now.”

Mares adds even those applying for employment could be affected.

She says some could come off from left field only because it’s a favorite of the president.

Another board member who voted against the change says the board should have kept that responsibility.

Ernestina “Tita” Vela says by changing this policy, she feels like they are not fulfilling their duties.

Vela also wants to make sure that everybody understands that this is not against the administration, they just don’t want to be responsible for someone else’s actions.

Martinez, says there's no one better to make that decision.

He says “The president is there and he is the one that is very much aware of what’s going on within the college.”

Both sides do agree on one thing, 99 percent of the recommendations by Dr. Solis were usually approved by the board.

The item was approved after seven members of the board voted in favor and two against.