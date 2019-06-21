Laredo College announces Bachelor's Degree nursing program

Laredo College is announcing the addition of a Bachelor's Degree program for nursing.

The program will be starting this fall and is for associate degree registered nurses.

Nurses who take part in the transitional program will get their bachelor’s degree accreditation after ten and a half months.

Marissa Jimenez a nursing instructor at Laredo College says the bachelors courses are designed to be different from the associates.

Jimenez says the curriculum is circled around concepts of research, evidence based practice, leadership, community and informatics, so these concepts will really set the programs apart.

The college will start taking applications in July and they are looking to enroll 40 students.

They do encourage those interested to visit their Facebook page for updates on registration.