Laredo College announces grand opening of Cosmetology Program

Everyone can start the school year with a fresh look from the new cosmetology school at Laredo College.

Wednesday marked the grand opening of the new facilities where LC students will be learning how to cut hair along with the latest beauty techniques.

This will mark the first public cosmetology school that has opened its doors in the Laredo.

Sandra Cortes who is the dean of community education says this program is a part of Workforce Solutions and will help those who are looking to get a career in hair-styling.

Cortes says it’s a three-semester program, so students have the chance to complete the program within a year.

If anyone is interested in the cosmetology program, they can call 721-5109 to be advised for the program.