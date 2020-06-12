Laredo College announces plans for virtual graduation

A local college has announced plans to do a virtual graduation for its 2020 graduating class.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Laredo College has decided to avoid the health hazard by conducting a virtual commencement ceremony.

Graduates will be celebrated by college administrators, family, friends and their peers on Monday June 29th at 6:30 p.m.

Over1,000 students will be added to the ranks of LC graduates that have prospered and advocated for the expansion and development of our community.

The event will be streamed on the college’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel for everyone to join in and celebrate this momentous accomplishment.

Caps and gowns will be distributed on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ft. McIntosh Campus Kazen Student Center.

There will be a graduation-themed set-up where graduates will be able to take photos.