Laredo College inviting art enthusiasts to art exhibit

Laredo College is inviting art enthusiasts to check out its latest exhibit at the Fort McIntosh Campus that seeks to shed a light on bodily dysfunction.

The Visual and Performing Arts building will house the latest body of work by artist Stephanie Rae Berrie called “The Revival of the Bodily Dysfunction”.

Berrie says these pieces make tangible, physical and psychological sensations she feels within her body.

The opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The artwork will be displayed until Friday, April 24th.

Admission is free and open to the public.

