Laredo College athletics program suspended for one year

The board of trustees voted eight to one to suspend the athletics program for one year.

It was a historic day at Laredo College as the future of the athletic programs was up for discussion at their monthly board meeting.

They were citing concerns for the safety of their student athletes.

This obviously has a lot of players concerned that sports will never return to the school, especially since former students have benefited from their two years on the campus and helped them move on to four year schools in their respective sports.

