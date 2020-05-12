Laredo College cancels commencement ceremonies for Spring 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local college has decided to cancel commencement ceremonies for its students for spring 2020.

The announcement was posted on the Laredo College Facebook Page on Monday morning.

In a statement, the college says that the ceremonies have been canceled and as a result, there will be no distribution of caps and gowns for Spring 2020.

Graduates can still receive their diploma and they will be contacted through student email regarding the distribution of the diplomas.

If you have any questions you can call 956-721-5109 or email cproa@laredo.edu.