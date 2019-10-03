Laredo College celebrates Fall Fest with a Quinceañera

Community members throughout Laredo and surrounding areas will be able to enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly outing on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo College South Campus.

LC continues to bring exciting, family-oriented events to the community. This year, their Fall Fest will bring people of all ages and backgrounds together for a great Quinceañera-themed celebration.

Admission is free and open to the public.

With an overwhelmingly positive response and a massive turnout of over a thousand people last year, this new autumn event has become a cherished annual tradition for many Laredoans.

The many free activities this great event will offer include inflatable rides, a wrestling exhibition by the Laredo Wrestling Alliance, professional DJs, obstacle courses, and knocker ball.

The hundreds of children in attendance can also win a variety of prizes by simply participating and enjoying free games. LC employees, student clubs, and campus organizations will operate these booths. They will have delicious food, the popular beanbag toss, bingo, an art booth, and other fun activities.

Additionally, the Laredo College Mariachi Palomino will be playing a wide variety of acclaimed songs to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the South Campus where many honored guests will be present to greet attendees. This will include a chic fashion show by Polly Addams and Banana Republic, all the Laredo high schools’ participation in the procession of school flags, and much more.

To conclude with the excitement, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy “Magic in the Sky,” a spectacular fireworks show. This exciting event will offer community members a family-friendly environment where they will create everlasting memories.