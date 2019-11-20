Laredo College clinic will offer services to full-time students

The partnership between Laredo College and Gateway Community Health Center will be solidified with the grand opening of a clinic located at the new state-of-the-art health sciences building at the LC South Campus.

The clinic is expected to open its doors in 2020. Nearing its final stages, the project will bring crucial services to an underserved area.

With a revolutionary idea of providing free dental services to full-time Laredo College students once a year, and with LC covering the costs for the annual visit, medical services will also be available to qualifying students.

Additionally, Laredo College students in health sciences programs will greatly benefit because they will have a clinic on campus where they can complete their clinical rotations.

South Campus Dean Carolyn Schmies stated that it was great to see students benefit from this collaboration.

“Our students are our most prized treasures,” said Dean Schmies. “We love and value them. We want them to succeed.”

The clinic is already registering new patients. Medical, dental, women’s, and behavioral services will be offered. Gateway Health Center promises very affordable prices for medical services, including discounted fees and special rates available depending on the patients’ eligibility.

The community is invited to visit the LC campus to sign up. Those interested can register at the Fort McIntosh Campus every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the South Campus on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gateway Community Health Center accepts all clients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. To register for services, the person must provide a current photo identification and insurance card, if applicable.

For registration inquiries, the please call (956) 523-3619.