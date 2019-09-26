Laredo College launches safety initiative

In light of tragic shootings across the country, local college students are encouraged to speak out if they see something wrong or suspicious taking place on campus.

On Wednesday, Laredo College kicked-off its "See Something, Say Something" Campaign.

The slogan is a nationwide public awareness initiative set up by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

As a result, both the Laredo College Fort McIntosh and south campus participated in the campaign.

With more students on campus than law enforcement, police lieutenant Jaime Castro says it's important for students to speak up when they see something suspicious.

Castro says the students are the ones that have the eyes and ears on the ground, so it’s important that they communicate with law enforcement.

To report any suspicious or illegal activity, students, staff and visitors are encouraged to contact campus police.

The fort McIntosh number is 721-5303 and the south campus is 794-4303.