Laredo College executive director to resign

It’s a bittersweet moment as a local college says goodbye to one of its own.

Dr. Rodney Rodriguez

Dr. Rodney Rodriguez, the college's executive director for strategic and external initiatives will be resigning at the end of the month to pursue other career opportunities.

Rodriguez will go on to work for a private non-profit corporation called the Communities Foundation of Texas.

Dr. Rodriguez has been working with the college since 2014.

Not only does he serve as an executive director but as a chair for the college’s impact committee.

Rodriguez is also a member of the City of Laredo’s Economic Development and Advisory Committee.

His mother instilled a passion for education in him at an early age and he continues to make that passion a reality.

Rodriguez says this new opportunity is going to allow him to work at the state level and he will be promoting educational opportunities in the McAllen area.

He thanks Laredo college president Dr. Ricardo Solis, the board of trustees, his colleagues and the community for welcoming him to the area with open arms.

We wish nothing but the best for Dr. Rodriguez on his feature endeavor.