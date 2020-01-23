Laredo College goes into the darkside of the web

Our local college is shedding light on the dangers of modern-day technology.

Laredo College is joining forces with MileOne, UISD, and local authorities to host a discussion on cybersecurity to educate the community on the dangers of the internet.

Experts will share impactful information such as the importance of cybersecurity and all the dangerous material that can be found on the dark web.

The first session at the South Texas Cybersecurity Series will be at 10 a.m. and the second will be at 6 p.m. at MileOne located at 1312 Houston Street.

Organizers invite all local businesses, and students to take part in the conference.