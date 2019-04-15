Laredo College holds cyber-security conference

Analysis’s say by the year 2020, 30 billion devices will be online exchanging information.

As a result of the growth, Laredo College says there needs to be more awareness on cyber-security.

Over the weekend, the college held a cyber-security conference at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Center.

This is the second time the college holds a conference on this topic.

The event featured different demonstrations from drones, to hacking and coding.

Texas is third in the nation when it comes to hiring cyber-security employees.

Salary in this field ranges from $80,000 to six figures.

