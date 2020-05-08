Laredo College holds food distribution with local food bank

The small silver lining emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic is the heightened spirit of unity and collaboration among people in the community.

With that in mind, Laredo College joined forces with the South Texas Food Bank for a free food distribution at the Laredo College south campus Friday afternoon.



Dozens of vehicles showed up before 1 p.m.



Both entities told us their goal was to provide hundreds of families with food during these difficult times.



People we spoke with say events like this go a long way.

"Well I say the same thing over and over, just stay home and let this all pass by, this pandemic, just let this pandemic pass by," said Ricardo Flores, who was picking up groceries.

The South Texas Food Bank says they have delivered COVID-19 emergency food bags to over 100,000 individuals.



For more information on where they will be distributing food, follow them on Facebook.