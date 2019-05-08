Laredo College holds pinning ceremony for nurses

Laredo College held its traditional pinning ceremonies for more than 100 nurses graduating into the medical workforce.

The four o'clock pinning ceremony was for nursing assistants.

More than 100 received their associate’s degree, many of whom are locals.

These are entry level assistants who are considered the "workforce" for nursing and nursing care.

The six o'clock ceremony was for registered nurses.

Most of those students come from licensed vocational programs and some were even paramedics before.

Instructors say this is a starting point for the careers of many.

Coming this August, Laredo College will be offering a Bachelor of Nursing and Science Degree.

