Laredo College honors fallen veterans

Different church leaders gathered to pray for the souls of the men and women who lost their lives in the armed forces.

Veterans from all foreign wars gathered at the Laredo College Memorial Chapel to pay their respects for their fallen brothers and sisters.

Many who took the podium shared their stories of what they experienced in battle.

Others spoke about current battles veterans are facing such as PTSD or suicidal tendencies.

Veterans say they want the younger generation to remember all the sacrifices those who came before them made for their freedom.

Retired First Sergeant Paul Torres says people can help honor veterans by paying it forward meaning they can stop a veteran and give them thanks for their service.