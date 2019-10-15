Laredo College hosting Behavioral Health and Healthy Habits presentation

A local college is looking to educate its students on how to live a healthier lifestyle.

Being a college student can be stressful for anyone looking to further their education.

Whether you are a fresh new student or a returning student, it can be quite difficult to stay on top of your health when taking college courses.

Laredo College currently serves roughly 10,000 students each semester and is constantly looking for new ways to better serve its students.

The college has decided to partner up with various health experts to provide a behavioral health and healthy habits presentation.

Fernando Navarro with the Laredo Health Department will be the guest speaker during the event.

Navarro will go over the importance of behavioral health and how to develop healthy habits.

Navarro has experience in working with young adults and is passionate about teaching at the university level.

He hopes that with this seminar students will start to implement healthier living habits that they will take with them into their adult years.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd at 9:30 a.m. the Kazen Center at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

The event is free and open to the public.