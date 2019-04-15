LC south hosting sixth annual Kite Festival

Laredo College is inviting community members to grab their kites and hit the skies for its sixth annual Kite Festival!

Every spring season, the college organizes the event to help provide the kids with a nice outdoor event to celebrate the spring season right before the Easter holiday.

Community members will get a chance to enjoy the outdoor weather as well as some food and snacks while supplies last.

Kids can purchase their kites at any retail store or they can create their own from scratch.

Organizers say in previous years, they have seen kids come up with some of the most creative kite designs and artwork.

The event will take place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. over at the Laredo College South Campus.

Best of all, the event is free and open to the public.