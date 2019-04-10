Laredo College inviting community to Wellness Fair

Laredo College is inviting the community to come out and take advantage of health services during its annual wellness fair.

Every year the college teams up with Doctors Hospital to provide free check-ups to Laredo residents, so they can stay on top of their health.

Many often times, residents don’t have the funds or time to schedule an appointment with a doctor, which could lead to illnesses that go undetected.

As a result, health experts from Doctors Hospital will be at the LC main campus to provide free medical screenings, height, and weight checks, body fat measurements, and cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings.

Attendees will also be treated to some healthy snacks and get a chance to win some free prizes.

The event will take place on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the LEAC Kinesiology Center Room 123.

The event is free and open to the public.