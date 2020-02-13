Laredo College inviting local families to annual Fun Fest

A local college is inviting local families to have a little fun this weekend during a free event!

This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting its annual Fun Festival at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

This is an annual event that coincides with all of the WBCA Festivities and every year it gets bigger and better.

Every year, several departments within Laredo College get together to organize the festival for the community and all of the proceeds go back to the college.

Families will get a chance to enjoy the nice breezy weather by playing games, listening to music and pigging out on good food.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Best of all, it’s free to the public.