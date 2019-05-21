Laredo College inviting students to learn about STEM through LEAPS program

Laredo College is inviting students interested in getting involved in the STEM Field to take advantage of its LEAPS Program.

LEAPS is known as the Leadership, Excellence, Academic Preparedness in STEM is an initiative that encourages students to get involved in science, technology, engineering or mathematics courses.

College officials say there are plenty of majors that fall under the STEM category such as biology majors, math majors, chemistry, engineering or even health.

Students interested in applying for the program must have a 2.5 GPA from high school, they must pursue a degree in STEM, and they must be a U.S. Citizen or legal resident.

The program will be from June 17th to July 2nd.

Students will get a chance to take part in several STEM-related activities each day.

At the end of the program, students will be able to apply for a $500 scholarship.