Laredo College kicks off Trail Day

Laredo College decided to get an early start on its spring cleaning by kicking off its first “Trail Day”.

Trail Day is an initiative that seeks to beautify the Paso Del Indio Nature Trail.

The event will take place every first Saturday of the month until May.

Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center director Tom Miller led the efforts but also focused some of the work on prepping their garden.

Miller has been the director for the center for the past 20 years and decided to show the community exactly how to get in tune with Mother Nature.

He shared the benefits of planting and harvesting your own garden while practicing conservation and the need to be less wasteful of our water.

Miller and the volunteers were taught about soil conservations as well.

The garden has been partly, a source of food for the animals inside the LBVSC as well as a source of educational use by the culinary arts program at Laredo College.