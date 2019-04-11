Laredo College library reopens to the students

Laredo College is celebrating the reopening of its newly renovated library and executive conference center.

On Wednesday morning, many people made it out to commemorate the transformation the Harold Yeary Library has undergone.

People who attended the ceremony received a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and learned about all of the services and equipment they provide.

Anyone who visits Yeary can take advantage of the 16 study rooms, nearly 4,000 E-books, and a computer lab with over 30 devices.

For more information on the library's hours you can click here.