Laredo College nursing program receives recognition

With over 100 nursing programs available in the State of Texas Laredo College is once again receiving recognition for having the top program for a second year in a row.

They were also honored as being the 14th best in the entire nation.

College officials say the nursing program has grown considerably over the years and as a result, they will be moving their program into a new facility on the south campus.

One student who is currently studying to be a nurse says it's the hands-on training provided that makes LC different from any other college.

Last month Laredo College was awarded over $200,000 to purchase and install new equipment by the jobs and education for Texas grant or the Jet grant.