Laredo College offering WorkForce Training opportunities

A local college is looking to offer new workforce opportunities for those interested in a possible career change.

Laredo College’s Adult Education and Literacy Center is offering new career opportunities through this special program.

The college is offering a slew of programs for those trying to get their high school equivalency exam and those who have already graduated high school.

The career paths available are dental assistant, electrocardiograph technician, bookkeeper certification, networking, and small business certification.

Representatives from Laredo College encourage students to sign up before the fall semester.

For more information, you can call 956-721-5436 or 956-794-4436.