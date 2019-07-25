Laredo College offering Legal Secretary Certification program

A local college is offering a certification program for those who are looking to get into a career in law.

Laredo College is offering its Legal Secretary Certification program.

The seven-week course will meet every Saturday at the Eloy Garcia Building which is located at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Students will be trained to interview witnesses, investigate complex fact patterns and research the law.

The course will be taught in a traditional classroom setting which will allow pupils to ask questions and learn firsthand about the legal process.

Students will also go over the introduction to the theory of law, the nature of the practice of law, as well as ethics.

Tuition amount for the program is roughly $875 for the entire class which is fairly affordable compared to other programs.

The course will start on September 14th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the program, you can call 721-5374.