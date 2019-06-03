Laredo College offering cosmetology program

Laredo College is inviting students interested in a career in cosmetology to enroll for the inaugural semester of its new program.

The program is something that has been in the works for the past couple of years after college officials realized the growing demand for the cosmetology.

Here in Laredo, there have been several programs in the past, but this is Laredo College’s first year of offering the courses.

The program will be three semesters, fall, spring, and summer, which will go over the basics of cosmetology such as cutting, styling, and colors.

Students who complete the course will be able to take a certification exam to have a state license, so they can practice cosmetology as a career.

The college is inviting potential students to come out and discuss some of the details of the program.

Officials will be going over the types of classes that will be offered, what they will be learning, the type of financial aid one can qualify for and how much it will cost.

The first open session will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at the Eloy Garcia Building room 130 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second session will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.