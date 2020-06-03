Laredo College offering free summer courses

Students at Laredo College can now take advantage of free online classes during the summer.

The new program will help students save money and keep their college momentum going from summer to fall.



The goal is to help students get ahead by taking advantage of the accelerated summer courses while earning a three-hour course credit to redeem during the fall semester free of charge.



Through the Fall Momentum Program, Laredo College will cover the tuition and fees for the three-hour credit hour course during the may semester and/or summer sessions one and two.



This one-time credit incentive would only apply for the fall semester and will not carry over.