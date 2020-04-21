Laredo College offering new online courses

There's a whole lot of changes taking place over at Laredo College to meet the demands of the changing times.



For starters, this includes new online courses.

One of these is a module in import/export that'll include five separate courses.



Each course will run for one month and cost $80 each.



A certificate of completion will then be given to the student once all five courses have been completed.



Other industry certifications include custom specialist, export specialist, or master export specialist.

New courses begin every 1st and 15th of the month.